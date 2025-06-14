Fireman’s Fountain Brick Campaign Hits 1,000 Mark; More than 1,000 bricks sold to date, supporting Baker Fireman’s Fountain

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. has announced its “Buy a Brick” campaign supporting the Baker Fireman’s Fountain has surpassed the 1,000 bricks sold mark. The memorial bricks form walkways on the north and south sides, leading to the historic fountain in the Tioga County Courthouse Square that was restored by the Hose Team in 2019.

Individuals, businesses, and organizations purchased the bricks that forever memorialize their tax-deductible contributions in honor of loved ones, community heroes, and a host of other special remembrances. The 1,000th brick was set to be installed on Friday, June 6 by Hose Team personnel.

“Our original goal was to sell 100 bricks,” said Hose Team Treasurer John Loftus. “We have long surpassed that number, raising valuable funds for the fountain’s restoration and now upkeep.”

Since 2019 Hose Team members with their business partners have maintained the fountain, which includes monitoring and changing the water by Hose Team member Jesse Howard, pump maintenance courtesy of Roy Legursky, landscaping by Charlie Munroe of Good Earth Landscaping, and paint touch-up by Hose Team member Ken “Taz” Howard. Hose Team personnel also clean and winterize the fountain. Ongoing brick sales support costs associated with the upkeep.

Modeled after the Walk of Honor at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland, each brick is inscribed by Richard’s Monument Service in Owego. The same brick type used at the Emmitsburg Memorial from Glen Gery Bricks is being used in Owego. Bricks are installed twice a year by the Hose Team in the spring and fall.

Brick orders have come in from all over the country from people with ties to Owego in 29 different states. Several Owego Free Academy graduating classes have purchased bricks, including the classes of 1962, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1987, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, and the Owego Elementary School (OES) Class of 2018 with the current OFA Class of 2025.

Loftus added, “The bricks have special meaning for many people. For example, the 1,000th brick purchased was in memory of longtime Owego Little League volunteer Kenny Winters.”

When a brick is ordered, the purchaser receives a letter and certificate thanking them for their donation. If the brick is a gift in honor of or in memory of someone, the Hose Team prepares and sends a letter and certificate to the person being honored or to the family of someone being remembered. As Owego Hose Teams, Inc. is a recognized 501(c)3 charitable organization; the contribution is tax-deductible.

Bricks can be ordered online on the Hose Team’s website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com/buy-a-brick.

The soon to be 111-year-old fountain was given to the Village of Owego and its firefighters in 1914 by Frank M. Baker as a memorial to his son, George Hobart Baker, who was killed in an automobile accident in 1913. Both men had been members and chief engineers of the Owego Fire Department.