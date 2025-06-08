What’s Happening for the week of June 8, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

JUNE

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Computers, printer ($.25 b/w, $.50 color), copier, scanner, and free WiFi available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

MAY 12 to AUGUST 4

Lakeview Chapel, at 185 Day Hollow Rd. in Owego, will be hosting a 13-week GriefShare Support Group meeting each Monday through Aug. 4, 2025. They will meet from 10 a.m. to noon and also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261. You can pre-register at griefshare.org.

JUNE 8

Sunday Brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until sold out. Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Brunch will include pancakes, bacon, ham, breakfast egg casserole, and fruit. The suggested donation is $10, $8 for senior citizens and students. Reservations are appreciated but not required. Call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

Concert on the Green with The Mark Dubbeld Family, 6 p.m., downtown East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair; in case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group.

JUNE 9

Mahjong, Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Menu includes sloppy joe sandwiches, pasta salad, and dessert. Suggested donation is $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for adults.

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary meeting, 7 p.m., Hickories Park in Owego. Bring a dish to pass. Paid up members are welcome.

JUNE 10

The Sixth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2025 will be held at 12 p.m., in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Candor Library Story Time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

American Legion Auxiliary meeting, 6:30 p.m., Candor American Legion. Paid members are welcome.

JUNE 11

Generative Poetry Workshop, 6 to 7:30 p.m., CloudCroft Studios – Schoolhouse, 1003 Sanford Rd., Owego. Free event, registration required. For information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or call (607) 687-0785.

Athens Senior Citizens’ Father’s Day Luncheon, noon, Chinese Fortune Buffet, Elmira Street, Sayre, Pa. Guests are welcome.

Berkshire Library Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

JUNE 12

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Evening Book Club – Nineteen Steps by Millie Bobby Brown, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Family Resource Playgroup Session, 10:30 a.m., Owego Boys & Girls Club, Erie Street, Owego.

Tioga County Family Resource Playgroup Session, 10:30 a.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly.

Nichols Library Story Time and Nutrition Class, noon to 3 p.m., Nichols Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 13

Depot Friday Night: Donna and the Country Mystics, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Senior Second Friday Program – Classic Movie “The Uninvited” + Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

JUNE 14

Richford Historical Society Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 13261 State Rte. 38, Richford. Come check out the collections at the Old Graded Schoolhouse. The Annual Rawley Park Car Show will be happening just down the road as well.

JUNE 15

St. John’s Episcopal Church Speedsville Annual Father’s Day Chicken BBQ, noon, Speedsville Parish Hall. There will be curbside pickup and carryout only.The suggested donation is $15 for adults and $7 for children.

JUNE 16

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 17

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 18

Contemporary Book Club, 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week’s book is “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

JUNE 19

Owego Strawberry Festival 5K walk/ run, 4:30 p.m. registration begins, 5 p.m. Kids’ 1-Mile Fun Run. Timed run starts at 6 p.m. at Hickories Park, Owego. There will be a DJ spinning tunes by the bandshell, food vendors, and more! Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race?raceId=145557.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86767604427?pwd=vbDrAoPaFdUkDqXbZhvmCmLEpAqeGC.1; Meeting ID: 867 6760 4427; Passcode: 954734.

Ice Cream Social, 5-7 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Stop in to celebrate summer with an Ice Cream Social with free hot dogs.

Family Resource Center Tanglewood Visit, 10:30 a.m., East Waverly Park, Waverly.

JUNE 20

Depot Friday Night: Little Big Band, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Strawberry Festival Block Party, 5-10 p.m. The streets of Owego will be closed off and filled with music, vendors, fireworks, and entertainment for children, and much more! Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

June 21

Strawberry Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a parade stepping off at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Owego. Streets will be closed off for this event that features over 20 bands, entertainers, magic, jugglers, Ted the Tortoise, a Kids’ Courtyard, strawberries, and much more! Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

JUNE 23

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Presentation – Material Stories: The Archaeology of Downtown Binghamton, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Free, open to all.

JUNE 24

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 25

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register until Tuesday, June 24, at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Pre-registration is required by calling 2-1-1, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

JUNE 26

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 27

Depot Friday Night: The Stoutmen, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JUNE 28

Kids Landscape Painting Class, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

Candor Historical Society Yard Sale Fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. Donations will be accepted Friday, June 27 from 4 to 7p.m.

Please no clothing, stuffed animals, or large electronics. For other arrangements, please contact Patti Reichert at (607) 760-7551 or by email to pmreich22@hotmail.com.

JUNE 30

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 1

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 2

Free Just Say Yes Nutrition Workshop, 3:15 p.m., Food Pantry at Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Topic: Nourishment is More than Nutrition.

JULY 8

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 10

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is “All Flavors of the Garden.”

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 13

Cars in the Park presented by Triple Cities Street Rods, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. There is a $15 Show Car Registration from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spectators are admitted for $2 per person. For more information, call Pete at (607) 727-1314 or Doug at (570) 247-8082. Interested vendors can contact Pete at (607) 727-1314. Be sure to find the Triple Cities Street Rods on Facebook for updates.

JULY 15

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 16

Contemporary Book Club, 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week’s book is “Slow Noodles” by Chantha Nguon.

JULY 17

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is the Power of Plant-Based Eating.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 22

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 24

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is A World of Spices.

Emotional Health during Pregnancy and Postpartum Lecture, 6 to 7 p.m., Countryside

Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This 60 minute session will include 40 minutes of psychoeducation and 20 minutes of Q&A.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 29

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 31

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is Herbs for All Seasons.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.