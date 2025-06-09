Ti-Ahwaga Community Players present ‘The Good Doctor’

The Ti-Ahwaga Community Players recently announced that “The Good Doctor,” a comedic play written by Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov, will be performed at the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center on Delphine Street in Owego June 20-22 and 27-29, 2025.

This Broadway hit, a composite of Simon and Chekhov, consists of a series of comic vignettes narrated by “The Writer.” The stories are droll, the portraits affectionate, the humor infectious, and the fun unending.

This production features a stellar cast including Danny Ceballos, Reed A. Cook, Cameron Cole, Isabella Delgado, Lela Frechette, Gary Neal Hansen, and Erin Salvemini. Hansen performs as “The Writer,” while the rest of the cast features multiple roles throughout the vignettes.

“The Good Doctor” will be directed by Mr. Jack Carr and produced by Sammie Watts. Laura Kensley is the lighting designer, and Hudson Webb is the stage manager.

Performances will start on Friday, June 20 and run through Sunday, June 29. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m., with doors opening 30 minutes before showtime.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via tiahwaga.com or by calling their box office at (607) 687-2130.