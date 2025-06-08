Owego’s Strawberry Festival is on the ‘Horizon’

By Wendy Post —

The 43rd Annual Strawberry Festival is right around the bend, and organizers have kicked into high gear to execute this 3-day event, offered free to the community each year. This year’s dates are June 20 and 21 in downtown Owego, with a 5K Walk/ Run on June 19 at Hickories Park. The walk and run serve as a kickoff to the Block Party and Main Event.

Each year, a volunteer committee gets to work on planning and organizing things; each member focuses on their assignments or tasks. This year’s festival welcomed back the chairs, Pat Hansen and Wendy Post, as well as Peter Gordon, Pat Gavin, Katie Chandler, Janelle Malia, Mary Roper, John Loftus, Jeff Winchell, Donna Day, Heather Gunther, and the scouts who will be providing cleanup during and after the festival.

Krissie Petticrew and Mark Bennett assist the entertainment chair, Wendy Post, with the lineup of entertainment and the stage planning.

Jumping onto the committee this year are Michelle McLaren, who is hands-on in all areas, and Michelle Cady, who is handling the wine tent.

The committee reports to the Historic Owego Marketplace, the host of the annual event, and planning for things begins in the fall for the following year’s festival.

The fruits of all this labor, including strawberries (thank a farmer), will come together on June 19, 20, and 21 as HOM presents its 43rd annual festival, themed “Strawberry Horizons,” and appropriately so.

On Friday, June 20, the Class of 2025 will graduate at Owego Free Academy, marking the beginning of the next leg of their journey. For most, college life is on the horizon, or maybe an entry into the military or some other trade.

The school worked with festival organizers last year when they realized that the graduation date needed to be moved and that the new date conflicted with the dates of the annual festival.

After careful consideration and concerns surrounding traffic, the school and festival decided to move forward on the same date, with a traffic diversion put in place by the local police for Friday evening. The organizers have heard from various community members that the festival will be a bonus for those traveling to attend graduation ceremonies and that many plan to attend with their families!

None of this, however, would be possible without the hard-working volunteers and the support from individuals and businesses in the community.

And it absolutely would not be possible without the artists, the entertainers, and the vendors.

With over 20 bands on four stages on Friday and Saturday, the committee works to bring in a blend of genres to satisfy a wide range of musical flavors. Hundreds of vendors will also be lining the streets, selling their wares or food!

And don’t forget about the shops and restaurants downtown! Need a break from the bustle? Sit down for a coffee or cool off with a cocktail in one of Owego’s fine establishments, or browse through one of the unique shops.

For the kids, it’s going to be a great time this year! A new Kids’ Courtyard has been added, thanks to the efforts of Calvary’s Love, and it will offer games, prizes, and much more.

In the same courtyard, there will be two shows by Nate the Great, and Ted the Tortoise will make a visit, along with the Waterman Conservation Education Center.

And look for Magic by Kozmo nearby with his sleight of hand as he performs street magic for guests!

For Friday night’s Block Party, the committee has packed the music lineup with bands that will help get your groove going for the fireworks show, generously sponsored by John and Stephanie Whitmore from The Cellar Restaurant and Pumpelly Estate.

On Saturday, the parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. with Tri-Town Insurance, serving the community for 100 years this year, as the parade’s Grand Marshal. Tri-Town also serves as the medal sponsor for the 5K on June 19.

After the parade, the streets will be filled with music, food, craft vendors, jugglers, magic, and all the ingredients to ultimately make the 43rd Annual Strawberry Festival the best year yet!

You can find the Owego Strawberry Festival Guide in next week’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. The guide will help fest goers navigate the festival and learn more about the entertainment, the sponsors, the organizers, and the community.

The Strawberry Festival always welcomes volunteers; that is the glue that holds the festival together.

For all things festival, visit www.owego.org.