Tioga Downs Casino Resort, located along W. River Road in Nichols, N.Y., is presenting a benefit concert featuring the rhythm and blues vocal group, The Spinners, to help raise funds for the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group (STVSG) on Thursday, July 3 at 8 p.m.

All proceeds generated from ticket sales will be donated to the STVSG, and Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural and his wife, Paula, will personally match the donation.

“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to host The Spinners while raising funds for this amazing nonprofit,” said Gural.

The STVSG offers a comprehensive network of resources tailored to veterans, service members, and families spanning across the Southern Tier of New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the important work of the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group and hope you will support them by buying tickets and enjoying a fun concert,” said Gural.

Tickets for the concert are $20 and can be purchased at the Tioga Downs Gift Shop or online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/tioga-downs-tickets-nichols/venue/1050.

For more information about concerts at Tioga Downs, visit www.tiogadowns.com.