Athens Senior Citizens News

Athens Senior Citizens met on May 14 for their Mother’s Day luncheon at Athens Wesleyan Church for a dish to pass meal. Their President, Ted, said grace, and they all recited the Pledge of Allegiance before enjoying the meal and lots of desserts. They had 26 members and three guests: Ed Toth, Kay Fulmer, and Ken Bartholomew. They welcomed Kay and Ken as new members of the group.

The meeting was called to order by Ted Benjamin at 12:30. May birthdays are (3) Roselyn Jarvis, (15) Jennifer Delp, and (30) Frank Malone. May anniversaries are (2) Shirley and Lou Tice, Donna and Burt Cole.

Prayers were offered for Grace Geffert at Sayre House in rehab, Donna Cole with health issues, and Pete Steele in the hospital. They miss their seniors who can’t make the lunches and pray God speed their healing.

Ted will have information on the bus trip to Sights and Sounds at the next meeting.

The guest speaker was Wally Cady (Santa Claus), a special member of the group. Wally attended the Santa Family Reunion from March 29 to April 1, 2025 at Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Wally has been going to these reunion conventions for many years.

He brought many items of interest, including Santa shirts, hats, belts, a kilt, a beautiful walking stick, and outfits he collected over the years. After listening to his stories, the group met his puppet friend, Ruddy the Reindeer.

The June 11 Father’s Day luncheon will be at the Chinese Fortune Buffet on Elmira Street at noon. Guests are welcome. Ted closed the meeting with prayers for everyone.