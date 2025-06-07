Aktion Club members head to Fargnoli Farms

Aktion Club members head to Fargnoli FarmsOn May 27, Owego Kiwanis Aktion Club members, who were joined by individuals from Racker, visited Fargnoli Farms and Kali’s Klubhouse to lend a hand. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On May 27, members of the Owego Kiwanis Aktion Club headed to Fargnoli Farms and Kali’s Klubhouse to lend a hand. Aktion Club members assisted Linda Fargnoli and others at the farm by cleaning up their garden. Tioga Gardens donated the flowers for planting.  

Two of the individuals and their dayhab workers from Racker also came to help out the Aktion members who pulled weeds, dug the soil to set the new plants in, and watered them. The group was also able to visit the horses and donkeys in the barn, a highlight of the day. 

You can learn more about Fargnoli Farms by visiting www.kalisklubhouse.org, or “Kali’s Klubhouse” or “Fargnoli Farms” on Facebook. You can also find “Owego Kiwanis Aktion Club” on Facebook, or call (859) 358-0164 for more information.

