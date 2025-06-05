Tioga County Fair Board Takes Delivery of New Equipment to Improve Fairgrounds

On May 22, the Tioga County Agricultural Society, also known as the Tioga County Fair Board, took delivery of a brand-new skid steer and tractor at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y.

This essential equipment marks a significant upgrade for the Fairgrounds, which have historically relied on borrowed or rented machinery for maintenance and improvement projects. With the new additions, the Fair Board is positioned to more effectively manage grounds upkeep and implement upgrades in preparation for future fairs and community events, according to a release received from the Fair Board president.

“This is a huge step forward for us,” said Eric Johnson, President of the Tioga County Fair Board. “Having our own equipment means we can maintain the grounds more efficiently and make improvements year-round. It’s an investment in the future of the fair and the community.”

The purchase was made possible in part thanks to funding from a New York State Department of Ag and Markets grant. The Tioga County Agricultural Society extends special thanks to Commissioner Richard Ball and the Ag and Markets team for their support in securing this grant and for their ongoing commitment to agricultural fairs across the state.

The Tioga County Fair Board looks forward to putting the new equipment to good use as preparations ramp up for the upcoming Tioga County Fair in August and other events at the Fairgrounds.