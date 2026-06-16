The Waits Church bell rings again

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

The Waits community and friends gathered on June 6 for a free picnic to celebrate the history of the Waits Methodist Episcopal Church and Cemetery located at 5108 Valley Rd. in Owego, N.Y.

The church bell rang once again at the June 6 gathering following a complete restoration by individuals from the Waits community. A sound test was performed on April 25, in coordination with NYS Care for Your Cemetery Day.

Today, the Waits Church bell remains a significant chapter in the entire Waits legacy, and a connection to the individuals who set out to reorganize the church and community in 1866.

Julie Bailey, a member of the Waits Church and Cemetery Preservation Committee, noted that she wonders what Henry Wait might think if he were here today.

Henry Wait, who passed away in 1858, was an original founder of Waits. He lived and built the community over a forty-year period, including the establishment of a church inside a schoolhouse in 1837. In 1853, the existing church was built on land donated by Henry’s family.

Sadly, Henry did not live to see the community’s reorganization. Ten generations later, ancestors of Wait still reside on the settlement known as Waits.

As Bailey welcomed guests inside the church, those gathered listened to the church bell ring. Bailey shared future plans for continued restoration and announced that the day would feature a special unveiling of an official historical plaque mounted at the church entrance.

Bailey noted, “For almost two centuries, the people of the Waits community have lovingly cared for this little church on the hill,” and added, “From 1837, when services were held in the schoolhouse, to the first trustees who gathered in 1852, generations have worked faithfully to preserve this building for worship, fellowship, and community.”

The church has most recently seen the foundation restored, the roof replaced, and new windows installed throughout. Going forward, the preservation committee will work to restore the plaster walls and the original floors, among other projects.

Guests were welcomed to tour the main floor of the church and its adjoining kitchen, as well as the upstairs dining area, adorned with a large table, bibles, and hymnals of days gone by. Bailey hopes that the preservation group can acquire additional historical pieces to showcase upstairs.

During the ceremony, Matthew Kuhlman delivered a prayer. Olivia Rhodes, the granddaughter of Julie Bailey, sang the patriotic hymn a cappella, “Let Freedom Ring.” Olivia’s sweet rendition captured the complete attention of those inside the church, and the natural acoustics of the space amplified the song’s spirit.

Peter Gordon, Town of Owego Historian, dedicated the National Register of Historic Places plaque, which was acquired via the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.

Gordon shared that he enjoyed working with the Preservation Committee, and remarked on behalf of the foundation, “The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is honored to present a plaque to one of the only pre-Civil War churches in upstate New York.”

Gordon added, “The foundation’s mission is to help communities celebrate history; every marker tells a story, honors a legacy, and strengthens the fabric of the community.”

Guests were also asked to bring a small item for a time capsule. Items were collected at the church entrance and will be placed at a later date.

Following the ceremony, a picnic was held on the church grounds. The Tioga County Dairy Princess, Alternate Dairy Princess, and Dairy Ambassador greeted guests and served a milk-based beverage.

The Waits Church stands as a reminder of the perseverance and dedication that has endured in the Waits community.

For future updates, search for the page, “Historic Waits Methodist Episcopal Church and Cemetery,” on Facebook.

To read more about the Waits community history, view an article written by Julie Bailey and published in a previous issue of the Owego Pennysaver at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2026/04/19/a-sound-heard-throughout-generations-will-be-heard-once-again/.