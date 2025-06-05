Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 19, 2025 through May 25, 2025 there were 150 calls for service, three traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents. There were two Mental Health Holds reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Charles S. Wilcox, 47, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for arson in the second degree (B felony) due to failure to appear in court. Wilcox was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court appearances.

Stacy M. Conklin, 41, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on three separate arrest warrants issued by the Village of Owego Court for trespassing (violation), Violating Public Health Law (misdemeanor), and trespassing (violation). Conklin was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Charles S. Wilcox, 47, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for trespassing (violation) following an investigation of trespassing at the laundromat on North Avenue. Wilcox was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Andrew B. Carter, 24, Town of Tioga, N.Y., was arrested for petit larceny (misdemeanor) following an investigation of shoplifting from Family Dollar on W. Main Street. Carter was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.