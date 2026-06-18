A ‘shining star’ to the 607 music scene

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

There is always something for everyone to experience at the Owego Strawberry Festival. From food, live music, activities, and everything strawberry, you’ll find it all.

Catching a live outdoor music show is a key attraction to the festival, and this year’s lineup is extraordinary. Countless musicians from the 607 music scene will be performing on Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, and at multiple stages throughout downtown Owego.

A special raffle associated with the 607 music scene is taking place this year, too. The community is invited to take part in a raffle to benefit a special star of the 607 music scene and who has supported it for many years, Mary Ann Ruffo. A pair of Boho (Bohemian) style embroidered denim jeans featuring a one-of-a-kind strawberry pattern will be raffled, and hand-stitched by Mary Ann herself.

Mary Ann is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer and is on long-term disability from her employer. She grew up in Vestal, studied architectural design at SUNY-Delhi, and lives in Endicott.

Mary Ann started her own shop on Etsy ten years ago called MareWareCreations, and describes her creative design work as, “It’s my nature to create.” With loving guidance from her mother and grandmother, she learned to sew in her youth. She enjoys creating clothing for women and children, along with costumes, purses, quilted wall hangings, fairies, doll clothes, and more.

After a friend suggested a need for reasonably priced clothing for American Girl dolls, Mary Ann started selling handmade outfits for the dolls. Her one-of-a-kind outfits are a creative outlet for her to design and make, and, in turn, is especially gratifying when she learns about little girls who are enjoying her creations.

Today, and as she deals with her illness one day at a time, she relishes in the ability to sew again, and is grateful that she is able to do that on the days she feels better.

Many in the 607 music scene know Mary Ann for her YouTube channel, “Live Music of the 607.” Since 2019, she has highlighted the immense talent of Southern Tier musicians and records select songs from their live shows.

She explained that she started Live Music of the 607 because she wanted to showcase and uplift the artists while also showing the community that a vibrant music scene exists in the Southern Tier.

Mary Ann commented, “I love live music, and there are so many talented musicians in our area.” Many of those musicians have shared that they are grateful to Mary Ann for keeping the recordings active.

More recently, she has been able to get out and enjoy live music now and again, and for what she says is, “Good for the soul.”

Mary Ann has recorded and posted nearly three thousand songs, and has a following of nearly 1,500 subscribers. She chuckled as she recalled busy weekends going from one venue to another, and, in an effort to capture as many artists and bands performing as possible, and who were all performing at different venues on the same night.

Mary Ann was diagnosed with Stage IV breast cancer a week before Thanksgiving, and has been receiving treatment since.

What began as back pain last August, she was referred for physical therapy sessions, which, she said, only made her symptoms worse. By November, she had an incident where she nearly collapsed, and that ultimately sent her to the hospital, where tests confirmed the diagnosis.

Today, she has regular infusion treatments at a local oncology unit, and, because the illness is affecting her bones and stability, she has been using a walker for support to get around.

Now at age 60, Mary Ann has beaten an earlier prediction from doctors, whose initial prognosis was quite grim.

She holds a comment near-and-dear to her heart from a home health care nurse, and who, during a home visit, said, “A positive attitude makes a difference.”

Being positive, not giving up, and staying hopeful, Mary Ann affirmed, are now a part of her personal health journey.

Mary Ann has also been selected as the honoree for this year’s Lick Breast Cancer Music Fest, scheduled for Sept. 12. The positive vibes continue to roll in, and from all associated with the event and the music scene.

Although she prefers not to be the center of attention, she really loves being behind the camera; she is grateful for the support of her family and friends. She also hopes to make it to the Strawberry Festival for a short time.

Be sure to stop by the Information Tent near the Courthouse Stage on Friday or Saturday to view the spectacular hand-stitched jeans that are being raffled off to benefit Mary Ann, and to purchase raffle tickets.

Search for MareWareCreations on Etsy.com, or find music videos on YouTube at “Live Music of the 607.”

To learn more about the Owego Strawberry Festival, visit owego.org.