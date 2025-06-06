All is Loneliness: A Multimedia Tribute to Moondog at TAC

The Tioga Arts Council recently announced it will present “All is Loneliness: A Multimedia Tribute to Moondog.” The exhibition opens on First Friday, June 6, from 5 -7 p.m. at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Street musician, instrument maker, and avant-garde composer, Louis Thomas Hardin (1916-1999), known as Moondog, inspired musicians as varied as Charlie Parker, Frank Zappa, and Igor Stravinsky. Known to perform his original compositions on Sixth Avenue in full Viking regalia, Moondog also maintained a home upstate in Candor, New York.

All Is Loneliness: A Multimedia Tribute to the Life and Music of Moondog recognizes and celebrates the life of a true American original, whose contributions to jazz, classical, indie, folk, and rock music are incalculable. The exhibit will also explore Tioga County’s influence on this legendary artist.

After the opening night, the exhibition will be open from June 7-28, Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be a Moondog Listening + Stories Session on Saturday, June 28, at 1:30 p.m. at TAC, so save the date!

Owego Rotary Club sponsored TAC’s June exhibition.

Contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com if you have additional questions.