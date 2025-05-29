Ground is broken for Owego’s Taco Bell; Fifty new jobs created

By Wendy Post —

What formerly served as Chemung Canal Bank, which closed its Route 17C branch at the end of 2020, will soon be transformed into Owego’s first Taco Bell, a franchise operated by Hospitality Syracuse.

Allana Wilson, a Chenango Forks graduate, will serve as Owego Taco Bell’s general manager.

On Thursday, May 15, town officials, franchise representatives, along with other dignitaries, gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at Taco Bell’s future location at 1057 Route 17C, in front of the Hampton Inn.

The groundbreaking ceremony officiated the construction of the former bank building.

Because the former bank building’s frame matches the standard Taco Bell, the exterior structure remains. The old roof was removed; however, it will be replaced with a flat roof to house the restaurant’s vents and HVAC systems, according to representatives on-site on May 15.

The actual demolition and preparation for the construction, Wilson noted, began over a month ago, and it has been a lot of work.

On the morning of the groundbreaking, the exposed frame and interior of the building were prepped for redesign, with all that remained being the old bank vault. Although cranes were on hand to extract the vault, they were unable to lift it because of its weight.

At the time of this writing, however, the construction crew on hand was unsure of how to handle the vault; ideas such as separating it into pieces were discussed. Either way, construction is underway for the popular fast food eatery, according to Wilson, to be completed in about 120 days.

With the anticipated opening of Owego’s first Taco Bell are approximately 50 jobs that are being created.

“We are hiring openers and closers,” said Wilson, who noted that those interested can apply at hrgfood.com. Training for the newly created jobs is taking place in Ithaca, New York.

Jessica Woodburn, Director of Marketing for Hospitality Syracuse, was also at the groundbreaking and was very excited about the progress.

Woodburn stated that Hospitality Syracuse, the largest operator of Taco Bell franchises in Upstate New York with over 110 locations, has been looking to develop and grow over the last five years and feels that Owego is a good fit.

“There is so much excitement building around this,” said Woodburn, adding, “It’s great!”

Work continues, with a hopeful late July or early August opening anticipated. Stay tuned!