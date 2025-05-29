Readers’ Column for the week of May 25, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. To allow more callers to be heard, please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. We will not be running comments that exceed this number, give or take five words.

I was wondering if anyone has noticed the Stone Elevation Marker, dated 1942 Elevation 1445 ft., on the corner of Montrose Turnpike and Chestnut Ridge Road in Apalachin is missing. It disappeared after Verizon was doing work on underground lines last year. I live nearby, and I am curious about what happened to it. If anyone has any information, please send it to this column.

Thank you to the volunteers who put a lot of time into the cemetery on Marshland Road. It looks beautiful!

To the reader looking for information on Lula Anderson: Go to www.findagrave.com and search for her by name. You will find her father, her husband, one sibling (brother) and seven children. I hope this helps.

Keep in mind there is a county sales tax on both electricity and gas as part of your NYSEG charges – a whopping 3%! Be thinking of that when you vote for county (and state) officials. Can anyone tell me what the county uses that money for? Wait! I don’t think I want to know.

I grew up in a really good time. I’m 87 and have had the privilege of going out to play all day with other kids. Parents were never worried. If there were a problem with us, they would know about it. Movies cost us a dime, with a nickel for popcorn. We had to walk a mile and cross the tracks in Johnson City to get there. In our early teens, we would walk from JC to Chenango Street in Binghamton to see the movies. Today, we keep our doors locked. We had it better back then than the kids do today.

I think the Department of Motor Vehicles should have billboards that say: STOP ROAD RAGE – Pull over and let cars pass!

I’ve been saving the pull tabs from cans to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. I was wondering if anyone knows where I can turn them in locally. Thank you.

This is an update for the Cheney family, who lost their home in a fire on Valentine’s Day in Nichols. They are finally out of the hotel. It’s been a rocky road to get there so far. The family would like to say thank you to everyone who donated to help them get their life started over again.

This goes out to all the people having trouble with NYSEG. They charged me $30 because they said I opted out in 2023, this is 2025. I explained to them that somebody had changed my meter, but they’re telling me it might not be a smart meter, yet they’re charging me $30. I believe it’s another scam from these people. We have no representation; Schumer, Jeffries, AOC, they don’t have time for the people in their own state! Of course, you can figure it out by looking at your taxes. Come on, they don’t give a damn about us.

Just got my NYSEG bill again this month. Now they’ve charged me $30 for miscellaneous charges. You know, you’ve got Hochul, the governor, who isn’t going to do a thing, and I don’t know about any representatives. I don’t know what to do: $30 in miscellaneous charges! Can you imagine? What a joke.

National Political Viewpoints

So, President Trump has secured over $10 trillion in investments for the U.S. economy. He has brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He has shut down the illegal alien invasion across our borders. He has brought Putin to the peace table for direct talks with Zelensky. Trump has decreased the rate of inflation. None of this happened during the four-year Democrat regime of wise and cheap treacherous accusations. The Democrat donkeys need a new mascot. Maybe a skunk would be appropriate.

“But Saudi Arabia announced that they’re investing $600 billion in America. Yeah. With the extra money, Trump’s thinking of hiring a second air traffic controller at Newark airport.” — Jimmy Fallon

“Pirro has also come under fire for pleading guilty to speeding after driving 119 miles per hour in a 65 zone and was forced to deny accusations of being drunk on air. It’s not great when Washington’s top attorney can best be described as ‘Lady Giuliani.’” — Stephen Colber

He said he’d bring back manufacturing, but he didn’t. Biden passed the CHIPS Act, allocating billions in incentives for companies to construct and expand manufacturing facilities in the US. For four years straight, Trump said every week would be “infrastructure week;” that week never came. Biden signed a bipartisan infrastructure bill into law during his first year in office. I hope you like the improved highways and bridges. Trump promised to eliminate the federal deficit. He increased it by over 60 percent. Biden cut the deficit by over $1.7 trillion in his first two years, the largest deficit reduction in American history.

MAGA is: Liberty, Freedom, and Greatness!

Insanity is when illegals get $3,874 a month in federal assistance, while Social Security checks average $1,200 a month. — Studebaker Hawk

Whoever is making the comment, “How dumb can the Democrats get?” Please stop; they’re taking it as a challenge.

I am 82, partially disabled, and low-income, living on $11,000 a year. I have to get meals delivered. Wonderful Trump; he’s in other countries, loves dictators, and is not concerned with FEMA, floods, people, or the homeless. Because of his tax cuts, people bedridden or elderly can’t be on their feet, depending on meal deliveries. Now the government food we receive is too expensive, so they are cutting down on our food. Think of the poor; don’t cut them and give to your rich friends!

A book was just released about an interview with Joe Biden that everyone, especially Fox News, has jumped all over because of the issues of this cognitive decline. They seem to fail to remember that when Reagan left office, the last two months were lost in the cloud of Alzheimer’s. Nancy and her Astrologist were trying to help him run the country. Biden got the bipartisan bills passed, the infrastructure act, which provided new roads and bridges, and so far, we’ve renamed whatever can be renamed by an executive order. I’ll take Biden any day, thank you.

You people who voted for Trump, how do you like him now? They are now talking about the U.S. credit rating being slashed, which was perfect for 108 years before this guy. He’s overspent, and he hasn’t gotten any trade deals; he is doing his part to totally destroy the American economy. So maybe you’ll think twice about it when four years come, and you might want to consider voting for somebody like a Democrat who might be able to fix this, because I never heard anything about the credit rating being messed up when Biden was in office.

What I was wondering is, there are a lot of anti-Trump comments called into the readers’ column; what about the comments that are pro-Trump?