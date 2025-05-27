Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 12, 2025 through May 18, 2025 there were 138 calls for service, and the department responded to one motor vehicle accident. There was one Mental Health Hold reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Martin H. Stuve, 36, Binghamton, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant issued Village of Owego Court for criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor). Stuve was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Ron W. Deats, 31, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation of a domestic incident on East Front Street. Deats was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



Regan D. Tapia, 22, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued Village of Owego Court for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor), and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation). Tapia was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.