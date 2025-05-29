Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hi everyone. My name is Solo because I have always been by myself. My caretaker, Pat, recently passed away. She found me last spring when a neighbor moved away. There were seven of us whom she fed. We all lived outside but gradually found her house and some food.

As winter was coming, she got us some heated cat houses on her porch. I let the smaller cats sleep in there. She had a bigger box for me, but I liked the front porch chair. Pat brought us all into her heated garage as the temperatures dropped below zero.

I always greeted Pat at the door, and Gail when she came to visit Pat. Pat got me neutered and my shots this spring, so I am ready for a home. I get along with the garage cats just fine, but I like my space.

If you think you want a very friendly, lovable black cat, then call Gail to adopt me, Solo, the big guy, at (607) 689-3033.

Bottles and cans can be donated for all of Gail’s cats at the Redemption Center in Owego or at Scott Smith and Son, Inc. on Delphine Street in Owego.