What’s Happening for the week of May 25, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

MAY

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Computers, printer ($.25 b/w, $.50 color), copier, scanner, and free WiFi available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

MAY 12 to AUGUST 4

Lakeview Chapel, at 185 Day Hollow Rd. in Owego, will be hosting a 13-week GriefShare Support Group meeting each Monday through Aug. 4, 2025. They will meet from 10 a.m. to noon and also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261. You can pre-register at griefshare.org.

MAY 26

Memorial Day Ceremony, Veterans Memorial, Courthouse Square, Owego. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. in downtown Owego, with the ceremony to follow.

Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. The cost is $14.

Mahjong: Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 28

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by Tuesday, May 27 by calling 2-1-1, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Pre-registration is required. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

MAY 29

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre: Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 31

Tioga United Way’s 2nd Annual Golf Tournament, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Apalachin Golf Course, 607 S. Apalachin Rd., Apalachin. Call or text (607) 687-4028 for signup information or to sponsor or support the event.

Book-Making Workshop for Kids (K-5th graders), 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Spaghetti Supper and Bake Sale, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Berkshire Congregational Church, Route 38, Berkshire. Free will donation to benefit the Berkshire Free Library.

Newark Valley’s Summer Free Concert Series: “Vibin’ in the Valley” will host Jason Wicks, 5 to 8 p.m., Newark Valley Trout Ponds Park, 44 Spring St., Newark Valley. For questions, call (607) 642-8686.

Shady Strong ALS Awareness BBQ Competition and Music Festival, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Bement Billings Homestead, Route 38, Newark Valley. A $10 donation for adults; ages 12 and under are free.

Enchantment Under the Sea themed Adult Prom, 7 to 10 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge Ballroom, 223 Front St., Owego. $25 per person or $45 per couple. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $30 per person or $55 per couple. For more info or questions, call (607) 687-1039 and leave a message.

JUNE 1

Chicken BBQ, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Cost is $15 for 1/2 chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, a roll, and dessert. Take Out Only. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068.

OA Schools 2025 Art Show: Rivers of Imagination, 6:30-8 p.m., Middle School Gymnasium, Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

JUNE 6

If You Keep A Star in a Cage Art Exhibition Opening and After Party, 8 to 10 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. After Party to follow at Leonardo’s, 34 Lake St., Owego.

Depot Friday Night: The Tarps, doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JUNE 7

Annual CCE Tioga Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, County Office Building grounds, 56 Main St., Owego.

White Elephant Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tioga County Historical Society Museum, 110 Front St., Owego. Donations can be dropped off at the museum no later than June 3. For more information, call (607) 687-2460 or email museum@tiogahistory.org. No clothes, computers, car parts, or encyclopedias, and no large vehicle drop-offs.

JUNE 8

Concert on the Green with The Mark Dubbeld Family, 6 p.m., downtown East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair; in case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group.

JUNE 11

Generative Poetry Workshop, 6 to 7:30 p.m., CloudCroft Studios – Schoolhouse, 1003 Sanford Rd., Owego. Free event, registration required. For information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or call (607) 687-0785.

JUNE 13

Depot Friday Night: Donna and the Country Mystics, doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JUNE 16

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 19

Owego Strawberry Festival 5K walk / run, 5 p.m., timed run starts at 6 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. There will be a DJ spinning tunes by the bandshell, food vendors, and more! Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race?raceId=145557.

JUNE 20

Depot Friday Night: Little Big Band, doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JUNE 20

Strawberry Festival Block Party, 5-10 p.m. The streets of Owego will be closed off and filled with music, vendors, fireworks, entertainment for children, and much more! Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

June 21

Strawberry Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a parade stepping off at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Owego. Streets will be closed off for this event that features over 20 bands, entertainers, magic, jugglers, Ted the Tortoise, a Kids’ Courtyard, strawberries, and much more! Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

JUNE 27

Depot Friday Night: The Stoutmen, doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JULY 2

Free Just Say Yes Nutrition Workshop, 3:15 p.m., Food Pantry at Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Topic: Nourishment is More than Nutrition.