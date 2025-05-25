A Pastor’s Thoughts

By Rev. Nancy J. Adams, Owego United Methodist Church —

With all the polarization in our country and our world going on right now, could you stand to hear some good news? I experienced two incredible blessings yesterday afternoon, within 30 minutes of each other.

First, allow me to give you some background information. Back in February, I met with some friends at a restaurant, and since I invited them, it was my treat. I let our server know that there should be one check and that it should come to me. My friends objected, but I prevailed.

Our server was very attentive and took very good care of us. You need to know that I pride myself on being a good tipper. I entered the tip amount on the slip and never gave it another thought. I put the receipt in my purse and filed it away.

So why did I tell you all of this? I came across the slip the other day and was horrified. I don’t know what I was thinking that day, but I severely under tipped our server. I was mortified that I did that! It was in no way a reflection on her service. As I said, she served us well.

The server’s name was on the slip, so I went into the restaurant yesterday, hoping to find her. This event took place months ago, so it was possible that she didn’t even work at the restaurant anymore. I walked in, was greeted warmly, and asked for the server by name. The young woman who greeted me was the one I was looking for!

I explained the whole thing. There was a man standing next to her who also worked there, who may have been the owner, but I’m not sure. I gave her a $20 bill to make up for my mistake and then some. She protested, but I insisted. I was so grateful that God allowed me to rectify the issue with this server.

I said, “God bless,” and left feeling so happy and blessed. I got into my car and said, “Thank you, God!”

I drove from the restaurant to a nursing home to see a parishioner and serve him Holy Communion. I had served him communion before, but something wonderful happened this time. When I said his name with the words, “Jesus said this is my body, broken for you. Take, eat, and be thankful,” he said, “Wow.”

I was filled with joy – and so was he. Then I said, “Jesus said this is my blood of the New Covenant poured out for you. Take, drink, and be thankful.”

He repeated the words, “poured out.” Then he said to me, “Poured out for you, too.”

Yes. Thanks be to God. I so appreciated him reminding me that Jesus’ blood was poured out for me, too. Then he talked about how important it was to know Jesus. It was such a blessing for me! I hope it was for him, too.

All this is to say that I had no idea that I would be so blessed – and twice within about 30 minutes! God is so good! I thought it would be good to share some good news and to remind us all that God is faithful and Jesus loves us all. All. All.

It has been such a joy to write these articles, and I will miss communicating with you in this way. United Methodist pastors are appointed one year at a time, and while I’ve only been here three years, and while neither I nor the church asked for a change, I am being appointed to serve as the Senior Pastor of the Endwell United Methodist Church, effective July 1. I am sad to leave Owego, as I expected to retire from here.

I don’t begin to know what God is up to, but as we know, God is always up to something! I have been immensely blessed to be the pastor of the Owego UMC and will miss the congregation and the village.

Thank you for the ways you have shared with me that my articles have been helpful. God bless, and remember – Jesus loves you!