Memorial Day Honors the Fallen; Ceremony pays homage to those who gave their all

By Wendy Post —

In Owego, N.Y., Memorial Day continues to hold special significance for veterans and the community for decades. It is a time to remember and honor those who died while in active service to our country. It is also a time to come together, united, and to reflect and show gratitude to those who gave their lives so that we all could go on to live in freedom.

The annual parade, coordinated by Parade Chairman John Loftus, is set to kick off at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 26. It will wind its way up North Avenue, east on Main Street, south on Paige Street, and west on Front Street.

The parade will end at the Veterans Memorial on the Courthouse Square for a Service of Remembrance, emceed by Gold Star Mother Barbara Bilbrey.

The V.F.W. Post 1371 Honor Guard will post the colors, patriotic music will be performed by the OFA Marching Band, and Owego Elementary students will take part in placing flags at the basket of remembrance by the memorials.

Erwin Flohr of the Netherlands, a longtime friend of Tioga County, is scheduled to speak.

Erwin has cared for six Tioga County World War II fallen heroes since 2008, who rest in the Margraten American Cemetery in the Netherlands and at Belgium’s Henri-Chapelle Cemetery.

On May 17, Flohr traveled to the cemeteries in Margraten and Henri-Chapelle to decorate and honor the graves of Tioga County’s servicemen buried there.

He did this early this year as he planned to travel to America for the Memorial Day ceremony planned for Monday in Owego, N.Y., a visit in which Flohr had hoped to finally meet Jim Raftis, Sr.

“I would have loved to send the pictures to Jim Raftis,” Flohr stated in an earlier email to Barbara Bilbrey, a Gold Star Mother serving as emcee for this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Courthouse Square in Owego and by the Veterans Memorial.

Flohr was very excited to finally meet Jim during his planned visit, but Jim passed away on Mother’s Day; his loss was felt throughout the community, especially this year on Memorial Day.

During this year’s ceremony, the reading of the names of Tioga County’s Fallen Heroes will continue, as well as a reading of the names of Tioga County veterans who have died since Veterans Day.

Let us always remember, honor, and teach, which is also the motto of the Wreaths Across America effort. These values continue today.