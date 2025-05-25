Depot Friday Nights kick off on June 6

The Newark Valley Historical Society recently announced that the 23rd season of the Depot Friday Night Series at the Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley begins on June 6. The series starts on the first Friday in June 2025 and continues every Friday evening until the last Friday in August, for 13 weeks of music, talent, and community.

First up this year on June 6 will be The Tarps, with Danny Scott as the leader. This talented band has been the opening act at Depot Friday Nights for about 20 years, playing classic rock and roll from the ’50s through the ’80s.

June 13 will see Donna and the Country Mystics on the Depot Stage Wagon, playing and singing classic country music from Willy Nelson, Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, and more.

The Little Big Band will entertain at the Depot on June 20. Little in name only, this seven-piece band plays rock and roll, swing, doo-wop and other popular pop music.

On June 27, the Depot welcomes the Stoutmen to the stage with their unique blend of powerful rebel songs, jovial drinking songs, toe-tapping reels, and beautiful Irish ballads.

This year, the Depot will host two additional concerts on Saturday. On July 26, in conjunction with the Newark Valley Summer Fest, the band TORN and Frayed will play at the Depot from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This concert will follow the antique and classic car, truck, and tractor show at the Depot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Aug. 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Rich Wilson returns for a performance. Rich is one of the most popular performers at the Depot and has been returning for most of the event’s 23 years, even though he and Amy currently reside in Florida.

The Depot opens each Friday at 5:30 p.m., and shows begin at 7 p.m. during June and July. In August, the Depot will open at 5 p.m. and shows begin at 6:30 p.m. Food and beverage are available; admission is free and open to the public. Weather permitting the concerts will be outside so bring a chair and a friend.

Further information about the Depot programs can be found on the historical society’s website, nvhistory.org.

This series is made possible in part with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the NYS Council on the Arts with support from the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature, and administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.