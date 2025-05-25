50th Reunion Planned for OFA’s Class of ‘75

Several classmates have spent the last year planning for the Class of ‘75’s 50th Reunion, which will be held on Columbus weekend of this year. The Committee is hoping to reach as many classmates as possible and asks that the information about the Reunion be shared with any members of the Class of 1975 that readers may have contact with.

A mixer is planned for Friday evening, Oct. 10, from 7-9 p.m. at the American Legion on Front Street, a golf tournament at Owego Golf Club on Waits Road Saturday morning, Oct. 11, organized by classmate Louie Striley (607-699-7481), a “Poker Run” will support independently owned local businesses, with the best poker hand winning a prize at the finish.

A tour of the Owego Free Academy school complex is being organized by Pam Seaver Donovan (607-354-6383) and the main event will be held back at the Tioga Golf Club Saturday evening, Oct. 11, from 5-10 p.m.

Registration forms with further details are available now and may be obtained from Bonnie Becker Hand by emailing handbcj@aol.com or texting to (607) 972-3789.

Other details and information can be obtained from the other committee members: Becky Nickels Caldwell (rcoldwell75@gmail.com), Kay Johnson Ellis (607-759-8937), Lynne Johnson Esquivel (tneckgrl@yahoo.com), John Loftus (jloftus1@stny.rr.com), Norma Cole McFadden or Jim McFadden (jmcfadden1@stny.rr.com), Janet Damon Niedopytalski (607-222-8580), or Mark Patsellis (607-321-7725).

The Committee has had a great time planning for the Reunion and looks forward to seeing as many classmates as possible on Columbus weekend.