Tioga County Spotlight on Government Services 

Contributed by the Tioga County Legislature —

Tioga County proudly acknowledges the exemplary contributions of two of its dedicated legal professionals: Thomas R. Cline, Esq., Public Defender, and Peter J. DeWind, Esq., County Attorney.

Thomas R. Cline has been instrumental in providing legal representation since 2013 to indigent individuals across Tioga County’s criminal and family courts. Serving multiple jurisdictions, including Candor, Newark Valley, Nichols, and Tioga, Mr. Cline works to ensure that every resident receives fair and competent legal defense, upholding the principles of justice and due process.

Peter J. DeWind has served as Tioga County’s attorney since March 2017, offering legal counsel to the county legislature, departments, and agencies. His tenure is marked by a commitment to professional excellence, continuous legal education, and active participation in the New York State County Attorneys Association.

Tioga County extends its gratitude to Mr. Cline and Mr. DeWind for their unwavering dedication to public service and their roles in maintaining the integrity of the County’s legal system.