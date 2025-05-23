Kobie McDuffee of Waverly Recognized at SUNY Canton Honors Convocation

Kobie McDuffee of Waverly, N.Y., was recognized for achieving the highest GPA in their major during SUNY Canton’s 2025 Barry W. Walch Honors Convocation. McDuffee is a senior in the Bachelor of Science Cybersecurity program.

The annual celebration is named in honor of an emeritus faculty member who taught at the college.

“Today, we are assembled to honor our gifted students, distinguished faculty and staff, and our honors convocation namesake,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Peggy A. De Cooke. “This year, the Honors Convocation is named for a retired faculty member who developed a great camaraderie with his coworkers both in the School of Science Health and Criminal Justice, college-wide.”

Walch retired from a 32-year career in the Funeral Services Administration program in 2021. He is noted for his work developing and updating the two-year Mortuary Science associate degree and transforming it into a four-year bachelor’s degree offering.

“If history can predict the future, I anticipate each of you will earn a few more of these awards as time goes on,” Walch said to students. “The famous quote is ‘success breeds success,’ and nowhere could be a better example of succeeding than in this venue. You’ve made extra effort, and you’ve ended up with remarkable results.”

Walch also charged students to pay it forward and use the knowledge they’ve gained through their education for societal betterment. “You are the resource the rest of us are looking for to do the things that keep culture and civilization progressing,” he said. “You are the ones who, like it or not, are the best hopes for the future we need and the future we share.”

The college’s three deans presented students with a white honors cord, which is traditionally worn with their academic regalia at graduation. Students also received a certificate denoting their success.