‘Vibin in the Valley’ on May 31 to feature Jason Wicks

Newark Valley’s summer concert series, ‘Vibin’ in the Valley,’ will host Jason Wicks on May 31 at Newark Valley’s Trout Ponds Park, located at 44 Spring St. in Newark Valley. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m.

This is a free community concert. So, bring your family, friends, and a lawn chair, and enjoy Jason’s captivating country sound.

For questions, please reach out to the Newark Valley Village Office at (607) 642-8686.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.