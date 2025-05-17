The senior grant application deadline is June 1

Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation (TCSCF) grant funding for 2025 is available for organizations that serve the needs of the older population in Tioga County, New York. Programs and projects designed to improve the lives of older citizens can be considered.

Applications must be received by June 1, 2025, for consideration. Visit www.tcseniorfoundation.com for applications and information. Individual citizens’ requests cannot be considered.

Grant applications and supporting documents may be filed electronically at the website or printed and mailed. To receive a blank application by mail, address a request to TCSCF, P.O. Box 117, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email seniorcitizensfoundation@yahoo.com.