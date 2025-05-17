Photos: Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser

Photos: Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser(Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

Posted By: psadvert May 17, 2025

On Sunday, May 4, Tioga County Rural Ministry was the host to a Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser, held this year at the Moose Lodge in Owego.

This fun-filled afternoon offers a unique opportunity to win stunning designer purses while directly supporting TCRM’s vital mission of providing assistance to individuals and families facing hardships in Tioga County.

To learn more about TCRM, visit https://tcrm.org/ or call (607) 687-3021 to learn more. 

