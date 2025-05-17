Newark Valley native Stuart Yetter seeks reelection as Newark Valley Town Supervisor

Stuart Yetter, a lifelong resident of Newark Valley, has been the Newark Valley Supervisor for over 25 years and has recently announced that he is seeking reelection to the seat.

A press release announcing his reelection stated, “He cares deeply about his community, as demonstrated by his public service.”

His first job after graduating from Alfred State College was mechanic and equipment operator for the Town of Newark Valley Highway Department. Yetter opened Stu’s Service in 1979. After a short stint as Highway Superintendent in the 1980s, he concentrated on his business.

In 1994 Yetter was elected to the Newark Valley Town Board, served for five years as a Town Council Member, the last two years also as Deputy Town Supervisor, and then in 1999 was appointed as Town Supervisor.

The press release continued, “Yetter’s proudest accomplishment of his 25 years of service as Supervisor is that the town has remained debt-free while upgrading its facilities.”

As an example, the press release noted that Yetter was able to obtain a building for the town historian’s use and upgrades to the town highway department building. The town’s new salt/sand storage building protects the environment from the salt and saves money. Using the provisions of the American Recovery Plan Act, the town obtained a storage building for its equipment.

Yetter’s goals for the upcoming term of office are to work with the highway superintendent to formulate two comprehensive plans: a replacement plan for its motorized equipment and a road replacement plan.