Robert Hanno announces intent to run for Candor Town Council

Robert Hanno has announced his intention to run for the Candor Town Council. Robert is a 35-year resident of the Town of Candor and maintains a vegetable garden situated in the Village of Candor. Hanno retired from Lockheed Martin, where he supported financial systems and performed remote security analysis for F-35 production.

Hanno has been active in his community for decades. He served Candor and Tioga County youth recreation programs as a soccer coach and referee and as a Tioga County Youth Soccer Association (TCYSA) officer.

As Chair of the Candor Town Planning Board, Hanno was instrumental in securing approval for the original Comprehensive Plan. Hanno and his wife, Mary, are Preserve Stewards for a part of the Finger Lakes Land Trust, the Logan Hill Nature Preserve, a 285-acre tract that borders Catatonk Creek in the town of Candor, N.Y.

A press release announcing the candidacy stated, “As you might expect, Hanno is committed to enhancing Candor’s attraction for young families by supporting not only sustainability initiatives, judicious planning, and opportunities for rational growth but also an environment where older citizens (not unlike the candidate) may continue to thrive.”