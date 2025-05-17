Poppies for Veterans

The first nationwide distribution of poppies by the VFW of the United States of America was in May 1922. Inspired by the poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by John McCrae, Buddy Poppies were assembled by veterans in need and disabled veterans, affording them income and a form of therapy.

VFW 1371 Auxiliary Chairman Dorolyn Perry began a campaign earlier in the month to place poppy cans in local businesses.

Along with VFW Auxiliary member Gary Marsh, poppy cans were placed in Apalachin at Sweeney’s Market and the Blue Dolphin Restaurant. In Owego, poppy cans were placed at the Parkview Restaurant, the Early Owego Antique Center, Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, the Community Shop, and Harris Diner.

If you would like information about having a poppy can in your business, contact Dorolyn via email at doperry@peoplepc.com. Perry, who also serves as VFW’s National Home Chairman, would like to inform everyone about the VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids, Michigan; the home is open to veterans and their families, and relatives of members. The National Home also has a helpline: Dial 988, press 1.

They may be able to assist with contacting organizations in their area to help veterans. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and their Auxiliary members, as well as their communities, fund the VFW Poppy Program and the VFW National Home.

On Memorial Day, and when conversing with others, please refrain from saying “Happy Memorial Day,” this is not a happy day for some veterans who remember their fellow soldiers who were killed or captured. Rather, shake their hand and thank them for their service.

Do you have special interests you would like to expound upon, or like working with veterans or working with youth? Find out if you are eligible to join the VFW or Auxiliary. You can join a veteran who served overseas and has proof, such as a DD-214.

For more information, call the VFW at (607) 687-1371. We salute all deceased veterans on this Memorial Day.