The Owego Kiwanis Club hosted Owego Free Academy and Candor Key Clubs at their annual Key Club Scholarship Luncheon on May 1. The event was held at the V.F.W. 1371, located at 207 Main St. in Owego, N.Y.

Key Club students were joined at the event by their advisors and parents, Kiwanis Foundation President Kathy Nichols-Newell, several Kiwanis Club members, and other guests.

Owego Kiwanis Club President and Foundation Treasurer Cheri Grenier noted that Key Club students support their communities in an impactful way.

She explained that the Owego Kiwanis extends scholarships via funds raised from an annual golf tournament held in July and a trivia night event. Additional funds were received via a grant from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation.

Grenier noted, “We are pleased to honor these students,” adding, “They are all enthusiastic and are doing great things to help their communities.”

At the event, student officers from the OFA and Candor Key Clubs presented a synopsis of their club projects completed throughout the school year.

Five students, including three from Owego and two from Candor, were awarded scholarships at the event. The students were recognized for their leadership, community service, work ethic, and positive character, among other attributes.

Barb Melby, Key Club Advisor at OFA, presented two $750 Key Club Service Award Scholarships, one each to Kayla Coppage and Graham Strolin, and a $750 Alan Bishop English Scholarship to Annabeth Vantol.

Meredith Roessner, Key Club Advisor at Candor, presented a $1,000 Key Club Service Award Scholarship to Phoebe Swartz and a $1,000 Kenneth O. Ward English Scholarship to Andrea Duffy-Sullagar.

Key Club members from both schools received special recognition blue cords at the luncheon, which they will wear at their graduation ceremonies.

Founded in 1925, the Owego Kiwanis has proudly served the community for 100 years, and Key Club International is the oldest service program for high school students.

Grenier explained that going forward, due to changes within the Broome County Kiwanis, the Owego Kiwanis will welcome students from Union-Endicott and Maine-Endwell. Students selected from those schools will also be receiving scholarships this year.

To learn more about the Owego Kiwanis, visit their website, www.owegokiwanis.com.