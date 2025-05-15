Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! I wish I had one. Remember me from last October?

I’ve been so sad lately; Gail has taken me out to Tractor Supply three times to try and get me adopted. The last two trips, I got so excited. One lady asked to pet me, and she said I was so soft. I raised my back for more pets. Gail showed her how I like to get brushed.

My long hair is so smooth, with no mats or tangles. She seemed to like me, then asked my name. Gail told her I am Camelot, a boy. The lady said she wanted a girl and walked away. I was so disappointed.

Then another lady came, and she pet me too. I was extra nice to her and rubbed against her, and she said what a lovely coat I had. “If only my dog liked cats,” she said. Then she told me, “Good luck getting adopted,” and she too walked away.

Am I too shy? Why don’t people want to adopt me? I think I am handsome. I had ear mites so badly when Gail found me; I scratched my ears raw, and they bled. The mites are gone, and my ears are healed.

I love my back scratched, and now my head too. I am so ready to be adopted. If you are single and a quiet type without a dog, then I am for you. Call Gail to adopt me at (607) 689-3033.

Bottles and cans can be turned in at the redemption center for us.