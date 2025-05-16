Dive into a Night of Fun at Owego’s ‘Enchantment Under the Sea’ Adult Prom

Break out your dancing shoes and get ready for an unforgettable evening as the community comes together for a magical Adult Prom on Friday, May 31, from 7-10 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge Ballroom.

Themed “Enchantment Under the Sea,” this event is open to adults of all ages looking for a fun and festive night out. Whether you’re 21 or 91, it’s the perfect chance to dress up, dance the night away, and create new memories.

Guests will enjoy a lively DJ spinning favorite hits, a dance floor ready for action, light hors d’oeuvres, prizes, and more. It’s a chance to relive the prom experience or experience it for the first time in a relaxed and joyful setting with great company.

Tickets for this event may be purchased at the Owego Elks Lodge, open Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost for the event is $25 per person or $45 per couple. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $30 per person or $55 per couple. Pre-prom meal discounts are available at participating restaurants with your ticket purchase.

Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in the Village of Owego. For more information or questions, call (607) 687-1039 and leave a message. You may also contact them on Facebook via Messenger at Owego Elks 1039, or email at secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com.