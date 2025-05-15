Owego’s Strawberry Festival is on the Horizon

By Wendy Post

Planning is in full swing for the 43rd Annual Strawberry Festival in Owego, this year themed “Strawberry Horizons” as it falls in line this year with graduation ceremonies taking place on Friday. What was viewed initially as a conundrum is actually a bonus for those traveling into town for both the festival and graduation, with some planning to attend the festivities.

This year’s festival is planned for June 19, with a 5K Walk and Run event at Hickories Park in Owego, followed by the Block Party on Friday in downtown Owego and the Main Event, which kicks off on Saturday, June 21, with the annual parade.

The 5K will kick things off at Hickories Park in Owego. Presented by the Historic Owego Marketplace and Tioga State Bank, the run serves as the official start to the highly anticipated Strawberry Festival weekend. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. at the pavilion near the bandshell, or you can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/OwegoStrawberryFestivalRockRun5K.

On Friday, June 20, downtown Owego will close off the area as it presents the festival’s Block Party. There will be vendors, children’s entertainment, food trucks, live music, and a grand fireworks display presented by the Pumpelly House Estates in Owego.

On Saturday, a 9:30 a.m. parade will lead into the day’s events. Tri-Town Insurance, celebrating 100 years this year, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.

A Kids’ Courtyard can be found on the Main Street side of the Courthouse Square this year. See Love Ministries will be providing a bounce house, games, prizes, and much more. There will be jugglers, a magician, and Ted the Tortoise on hand on Saturday to greet guests in exchange for a healthy snack of squash or lettuce.

For adults, a wine and beverage tent will offer local tastings and will be open on the courthouse square on both Friday night and Saturday. Entry to the tent is $5, for five tasting tickets.

Supporting live music, there will be over 20 bands performing on three stages in downtown Owego on Friday and four stages, including North Avenue, on Saturday. Featured this year is a blend of genres that includes country, reggae, soul, rock and roll, and a mix of progressive, jazz, and bluegrass.

For a full listing of activities and events, visit www.owego.org and click on the strawberry. There, you will also find further information about vendors, the parade, sponsorships, and more!