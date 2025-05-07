Tales from TCRM: Working Hard, Falling Behind: The Growing Struggle of Full-Time Workers

By Galen Morehead —

The silence in the mornings is the hardest. Michael used to hear Sarah humming in the kitchen as she packed lunches, a gentle counterpoint to the sleepy murmurs of their two children, Lily and Tom. Now, the only sound is the clatter of his own movements as he rushes to get everyone ready before his 8 a.m. shift.

Michael’s income from working 40 hours a week at a local warehouse used to feel manageable when combined with Sarah’s, but since her sudden passing last fall, the $15.50 an hour he earns stretches thinner than ever.

Even with the small cushion SNAP provides, the rising cost of everything feels like a relentless tide pushing Michael under. The electric bill seems to climb higher each month, and a trip to the grocery store now requires careful calculations and tough choices. Lily needs new sneakers, and Tom’s winter coat is starting to look worn, but needs such as these often get pushed aside to cover the essentials.

Sometimes, after a long day of lifting boxes, Michael sits at the kitchen table, bills spread out before him, a knot of anxiety tightening in his chest. How is he supposed to do this alone?

His story, sadly, isn’t unique. At Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) we see it every day. In 2024, a staggering 197 of the 371 families who received financial assistance from us had at least one full-time worker in the household. That’s a shocking 157 percent increase from the previous year, a striking illustration of how even steady employment at New York’s $15.50 minimum wage isn’t always enough to keep a family afloat. The rising costs of utilities, groceries, and basic necessities are swallowing paychecks whole, leaving hardworking individuals and families struggling to make ends meet.

The image of poverty often doesn’t match the truth. Many of our neighbors facing hardship are not unemployed; they are the people serving you coffee, stocking shelves at the grocery store, and caring for our community. They are working full-time, contributing to our society, yet still unable to afford life’s basic necessities.

TCRM stands as a vital lifeline in these challenging times. Thanks to the unwavering generosity of local donors, we work tirelessly to provide food, financial assistance, and a sense of hope to families like Michael’s. Our ability to meet this surging demand head-on is a testament to our community’s compassion.

Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a tangible difference in the lives of those who are working hard but still struggling to stay afloat in this increasingly expensive world.

You can learn more about TCRM by calling (607) 687-3021, or online at www.tcrm.org.