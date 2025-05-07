Cornhole Tournament and BBQ raises dollars for the Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation

Posted By: psadvert May 7, 2025

On April 26, the fourth annual cornhole tournament to benefit the Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation was held at Owego’s VFW.

The event included chicken dinners, basket raffles, 50/50 raffles, and much more. Monies collected benefit the foundation, which was established to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention and to assist youth programs, and help people in need.

You can learn more by following the Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation on Facebook. 

