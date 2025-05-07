Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 22, 2025, property located at 5600 NV Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from David Getzke, Ind. and as Executor, Donald Getzke By Executor, to Dakota and Madison Hatton for $140,000.

On April 22, 2025, property located at 314 Davis Hollow Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Leah Evenson, By Atty. In Fact, and Paul Evenson as Atty. In Fact to Xiaodong Yang and Menghua Wu for $66,000.

On April 22, 2025, property located at 487 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from June Perry to Alison and Dalton Robie for $135,000.

On April 23, 2025, property located at 416 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Kevin and Lanette Wood to Thomas Bednarek for $388,000.

On April 24, 2025, property located at 277 Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from Frank Sutryk to Derek Short for $15,500.

On April 25, 2025, property located at 201 Glenbrook Dr., Town of Owego, from Marcus Ford to Robert and Esther Brady for $175,000.

On April 25, 2025. property located at 858 St. Rt. 434, Town of Owego, from Porto Bagel Inc. to Sea Mountain Ventures Inc. for $600,000.

On April 28, 2025 property located at 2999 St. Rt. 17C, Tioga, from Karl Bowers Jr. to Debra Grant for $235,000.

On April 28, 2025 property located at 1253 St. Rt. 38, from Timmothy Jr. and Hannah Heath to David Mest and Patricia Morehouse for $145,000.