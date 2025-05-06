Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 21, 2025 through April 27, 2025 there were 160 calls for service. Fourteen traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to one motor vehicle accident.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Matthew J. Burdick, 32, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation of drug sales on West Main Street. Burdick was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Dean A. Degaramo, 26, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for criminal contempt in the second degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation of a violation of an order of protection. Degaramo was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A juvenile, 15, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for arson in the second degree (B felony) following an investigation of a runaway juvenile on Southside Drive. The juvenile was arraigned at the Tioga County Family Court and released to a third party, pending further court proceedings.

Kyle R. Peppard, 39, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for aggravated family offense (felony), criminal contempt in the second degree (misdemeanor), and endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor) following an investigation of an intoxicated person on East Main Street. Peppard was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Robert L. Whitmarsh, 53, Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree (misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Whitmarsh was issued traffic tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

On April 25, 2025, about 8 p.m., Owego Police Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a business on Elm Street. Upon investigating the incident, four juveniles aged 13, 14, 15 and 16, were arrested for criminal trespass in the third degree (misdemeanor). All four juveniles were issued appearance tickets returnable to Tioga County Probation and Family Court.