American Red Cross Southern Tier Chapter to Honor Local Heroes; Real Heroes Breakfast to be held May 14 at Hilton DoubleTree

The Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross Western New York Region will host its annual Real Heroes Breakfast event on Thursday, May 14 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 225 Water St., Binghamton. The formal program, featuring a color guard and bagpiper, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Several Southern Tier residents will be honored for their heroic, sometimes lifesaving, assistance to their neighbors in need.

The event honors local heroes from across New York’s Southern Tier as well as Susquehanna County (Pennsylvania) who have demonstrated exceptional service to others and the spirit of humanitarianism. The Real Heroes event helps support Red Cross programs and services such as disaster relief, service to the armed forces, and preparedness and health and safety training.

Each year, the Red Cross Southern Tier Chapter helps hundreds of families affected by local disasters like home fires, floods, and winter storms by providing food, shelter, clothing, and financial support. The Red Cross also provides hundreds of critical services to active and retired members of the military as well as their families and trains thousands of area residents in skills such as CPR/AED, Aquatics Safety, First Aid, and Caregiving.

Tickets for the breakfast and program are still available and can be purchased through May 6 at www.redcross.org/STRealHeroes.

Real Hero Awards will be presented in 12 categories, including Animal Rescue, Blood Donor/Services, Education, Fire Rescue, Good Neighbor, Good Samaritan Adult, Good Samaritan Youth, Law Enforcement, Lifeline, Medical, Military, and Workplace Safety.

For additional information, email STRealHeroes@redcross.org.