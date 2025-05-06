Kiwanis Club of Owego begins its 100 year celebration of service; Commemoration event held at the Pumpelly Estate Carriage House

By Wendy Post —

On April 25, 2025, the Kiwanis Club of Owego celebrated 100 years of service within the community with a gala event held at the Pumpelly Estate’s Carriage House River Room. Chartered on Aug. 13, 1925, the centennial celebration kicked off what is to be a series of events.

The April 25 dinner, which saw over 65 guests in attendance, included an official visit from the current New York Kiwanis District Governor, Gordon Soderholm. Kathy Nichols Newell, the Susquehanna Divisions’ Lieutenant Governor, led that portion of the program.

Following the dinner, Peter Mancuso, former Kiwanis International President, Past President of the Kiwanis Children Fund, and Distinguished New York District Governor, served as the keynote speaker.

Now retired, Mancuso served as an assistant district attorney in Nassau County, N.Y., assigned to the investigation and prosecution of financial crimes.

Currently serving as District Governor for New York State Kiwanis, he will oversee the Kiwanis member activity in New York State until Sept. 30, 2025. During his service as a leader for Kiwanis Worldwide, Mancuso oversaw the 558,000 adult and youth members.

Gordon Soderholm began with the Key Club in 1971 at Seneca West Senior High School. He continued as an active member and became the Lt. Governor for the Niagara Frontier West Division. After that, he became the On-To-International Convention chair for the New York District Key Club in Houston, Texas.

Soderholm currently lives in Warsaw, New York, with his wife, Marie, and is a professor of Civil Engineering at SUNY Erie.

During Friday’s dinner, Sebby S. Truesdail, who serves as president of the local Aktion Club, a program offered through Kiwanis, was recognized with a pin representing autism awareness and acceptance.

Truesdail attended Friday’s event, dressed in a suit and tie, to proudly accept his pin and graciously take photos at the event.

The next event planned for the celebration will take place on the actual charter date 100 years ago. The 100th year festivities will be a community celebration planned for Aug. 23, 2025, and will be held at the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club in Owego.

The Kiwanis Club of Owego welcomes new members who want to serve their community. You can learn more at www.owegokiwanis.com, or by joining them for their weekly meeting at Owego’s Parkview, located on Front Street in Owego. Meetings are held every Thursday at noon, and all are invited to attend and learn more.