Drug Take Back Event yields 202 pounds of unused medication

On April 26, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Tioga County Public Health and participated in the National Drug Take Back Event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The event, which was held at 1062 State Route 38 in the Town of Owego, was a success. The total amount of unused and unwanted medications collected in a four-hour period was approximately 202 pounds.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office delivered approximately 521 pounds of unused and unwanted prescription and non-prescription medications to Syracuse, N.Y. for destruction. The total amount destroyed included items collected from medication drop boxes at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and Owego Police Department since October 2024.