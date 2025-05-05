Letter: ‘No free man wants to live at the mercy of a king’

So writes the editors of the right-wing National Review. They continue: “Based on an ever-shifting series of rationales, characterized by an embarrassing methodology and punctuated by extraordinary arrogance toward the country’s constitutional order, the Trump administration has alienated our global allies, discombobulated our domestic businesses, decimated our capital markets, and increased the likelihood of a serious recession.”

So well written and so very accurate. However, be aware that the National Review has supported the policies and ideas of the Republican Party, which have advocated the destruction of the liberal democratic policies that the U.S. and its allies instituted after WWll and that have brought prosperity to this country and our allies. It seems that the occupant of the White House has gone too far for even them!

Rand Paul, the self-described Libertarian, is upset also. “I don’t care if the president is a Republican or a Democrat. I don’t want to live under emergency rule. I don’t want to live where my representatives cannot speak for me and have a check and balance on power.”

But of course, the representatives can speak up for all of us but have chosen not to do so. Silence is consent. Our representative is a perfect example. He 100% supports everything the occupant is doing, even though it is harmful to his constituents.

However, when the policies of the wannabe king, or dictator, or whatever he thinks he will be, hurt the wallets of the donors, then they think it is a problem, even though they all helped create this monster! Of course, it has been a problem for 80% of Americans for the past 40 years, but that was okay.

The tariffs that have been instituted by the ‘Don’ are a big problem not only for the donors, but for all Americans as well as the rest of the world. Andrew Prokop, writing in Vox about the damage done to the bond market by the tariff implementation and flip flopping by the President, wrote, “The reason for investors’ flight from U.S. bonds seems obvious — a country run by a “madman” who’s willing to throw millions of business models into chaos on a whim does not seem particularly stable and reliable.

“The U.S.’s global reputation was the safest place in a storm, but now, Trump is causing the storm, and investors are responding by fleeing the U.S.”

When it comes to fighting Trump, I believe it is time for the opposition to stop trying to make the case that he is evil and everything he does is evil. Not because it is not true, but because it doesn’t matter to his base. It is more important, I believe, to show those that support him that this administration is incompetent. His cabinet is almost totally incompetent. He is destroying the ability of the government agencies to carry out the duties given to them by Congress. He is destroying the economy; inflation is up; prices are rising

dramatically; and we are headed possibly into a recession and even stagflation!

Pete Hegseth is incompetent, as evidenced in the Signals fiasco, part one and part two; Pam Bondi may be competent, but her past includes being a Foreign Agent for Qatar and accepting $25,000 from Trump for her campaign for Florida A.G. when she was investigating Trump University; RFK Jr. is incompetent, look at the measles outbreak. The opposition needs to show them to be the fools they are.

Linda McMann is perhaps the most incompetent of all, confusing A1 steak sauce with artificial intelligence as she destroys the Education Department. And we can’t forget Kristin Noem, the I.C.E. Barbie, who even the White House is laughing at as she makes a fool of herself.

“When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn’t become a king; the palace becomes a circus.” — Turkish Proverb

It is time for citizens to come together and take action. Call your representative. It makes a difference.

Sincerely,

D.R. Conning Sr.

Campville, Tioga County, New York