What’s Happening for the Week of May 4, 2025

MAY

Catholic Charities Tompkins/ Tioga Outreach Center is open Tuesday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. The regular menu is also available. Children aged five and under eat for free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open on the third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, 2nd Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Computers, printer ($.25 b/w, $.50 color), copier, scanner, and free WiFi available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

MAY 3

Spring Supper, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Supper includes ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, candied carrots, corn, salad, rolls, and desserts and drinks. Adults are $15, children five to 12 are $7, under five years old eat free.

Kid’s Bike Fest with Chenango Point Cycle, 11 a.m., Newark Valley Trout Ponds, Spring Street, Newark Valley. Join Newark Valley Connection, Inc. and Chenango Point Cycles as they get ready to ride this season and learn about the trails in the area. There will be jumps, safety information, bikes to ride, face painting, free pizza, and a bike raffle.

The Richford Highland Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 9 a.m., Richford Community Building, Richford. The purpose of said meeting is to elect officers, trustees, and transact cemetery business. All lot owners and interested persons are welcome to attend.

Chicken BBQ and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. Chicken dinners are $15, contact the church to reserve your dinner by calling (607) 785-0044.

Spring Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bag Sale at 1 p.m., Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave., Little Meadows, Pa. Lunch will be available for purchase for eat-in or takeout. Call (570) 623-2746 or email lmumcc175@gmail.com for more information.

MAY 4

Guided spring flower walk, 2 p.m., Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton.

MAY 5

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.

Mahjong: Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. WIC Clinic, 1 to 6:15 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

MAY 6

Newark Valley Central School District Public Hearing and Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts.

Storytime, 10:30am, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs: 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mental Health Subcommittee, Alcohol and Substance Abuse, and Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84670054012?pwd=ekmbi0xRwLv6kVCT4bYzmaG5aOxVJE.1; Meeting ID: 846 7005 4012; Passcode: 669201.

MAY 7

Kids’ Crafts, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to drop in to make squish-painted butterflies and more.

“Mammo on the Move” Mammography Van, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. To find out if you are eligible for low- or no-cost screenings, call the Cancer Services Program at (607) 778-3900. Call (607) 798-5723 to learn about eligibility and schedule your appointment.

MAY 7 and 9

SUNY BU Festival of the Arts, Wednesday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Friday from 3 to 9 p.m., Binghamton University Campus, Binghamton. Enjoy live music, performances, food and refreshments, cinema in a truck, DIY screen-printed T-shirts, building projections, and more, both inside and out. Free and open to the public.

MAY 8

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mother’s Day Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu includes Greek chicken with wild rice, vegetables, and dessert. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5.00, under 60 is $7.00. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

MAY 8 to 10

North Orwell, Pa. Sportsman Show, Community Hall, 34142 Pa. Rt. 187 North Orwell, Pa. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276.

Evening Book Club – The Women by Kristin Hannah, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 9

Stories, Songs, and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This week, Animal Care Sanctuary will visit and bring along a furry friend for the group to meet. All ages are invited!

Basics of Estate Planning with Greg Catarella, Esq., 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaop.org.

Jewelry Making Workshop, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Registration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

MAY 10

Binghamton Community Orchestra Presents Dances: Dreamy and Diabolic, Pre-Concert Talk at 6:16 p.m., Concert at 7 p.m., West Middle School Auditorium, West Middle Avenue, Binghamton. Tickets are $12; children under 12 are free.

Eastern Star Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Candor EMS Building, 58 Main St., Candor.

Indoor Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave, Apalachin. Lunch is available.

MAY 11

Mother’s Day Brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost is $15. There will be great raffle prizes, too.

MAY 12

Spencer-Van Etten CSD BOE meeting and Meet the Candidates Night, 6 p.m. in the high school library, 16 Dartts Cross Rd., Spencer.

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost is a suggested donation of $7 for general admission and $5 for seniors.

Ham dinner with two sides and dessert, Nichols Presbyterian Church, takeout only, pick up between 4 and 6 p.m. The cost is $12 per dinner.

Mahjong: Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Springtime Art Workshop with The Memory Maker Project, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This free workshop invites participants to create original artwork inspired by the poem “The Woods.” Open to all skill levels. Registration is appreciated but not required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org for more information.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. WIC Clinic, 1 to 6:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

MAY 12 to AUGUST 4

Lakeview Chapel, at 185 Day Hollow Rd. in Owego, will be hosting a 13-week GriefShare Support Group meeting each Monday through Aug. 4, 2025. They will meet from 10 a.m. to noon and also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261. You can preregister at griefshare.org.

MAY 13

The Fifth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2025 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 14

Athens Senior Citizens’ Dish to Pass Luncheon, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Rd., Sayre, Pa. Bring your own table service, dish to pass, dessert, and drink. Coffee will be provided. Guests are welcome.

MAY 15

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club – Simply Lies by David Baldacci, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Immigration on the Erie Canal Presentation by the Erie Canal Museum, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83893552121?pwd=xPP0Iq2zkSaYjk3VMRCZ35ws0rckLy.1; Meeting ID: 838 9355 2121; Passcode: 547195.

MAY 16

Stories, Songs, and a Craft; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about farms. All ages are invited.

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The menu includes beer-battered cod, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, dessert, and beverages. Suggested contributions for ages 60 and over are $5.00, under 60 is $7.00. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 p.m.to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

MAY 16 and 17

The Richford Historical Society Annual Spring Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Richford Graded Schoolhouse, 13261 Rt. 38, Richford. There will be a wide variety of items and collectibles, including NASCAR.

MAY 17

Gibson Corners Cemetery Assoc. Annual Cemetery Meeting, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station.

Family Mindfulness and Yoga by the Binghamton Regional Center for Autism, 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Free Build, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to come build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.

MAY 19

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Presentation, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Michelle Knuepfer will speak about waterfowl and wading birds. Free and open to all.

Mahjong: Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

MAY 19 and 20

AARP Driver Safety Course, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This is a six-hour course spread across two consecutive days. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Participants must have a valid driver’s license and sign up prior to the event. No walk-ins will be accepted. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

MAY 20

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m. at CCE Tioga, Neighborhood Depot Conference Room, Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor. RSVP to Tioga@cornell.edu or call (607) 659-5694.

Tioga High School Spanish Club presents Plant Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m., Nichols Fire Department, West River Road, Nichols. A $25 donation gets you one board and 15 games of bingo. See a Spanish Club student for tickets and for more information.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 22

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Community Action Month Celebration Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, and dessert. Suggested contributions for ages 60 and over are $5.00, under 60 is $7.00. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

MAY 23

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The menu includes cheeseburgers, sides, beverages, and dessert. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5.00, under 60 is $7.00. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

MAY 26

Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. The cost is $14.

Mahjong: Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 28

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by Tuesday, May 27 by calling 2-1-1, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Pre-registration is required. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

MAY 29

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre: Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 31

Tioga United Way’s 2nd Annual Golf Tournament, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Apalachin Golf Course, 607 S. Apalachin Rd., Apalachin. Call or text (607) 687-4028 for signup information or to sponsor or support the event.

Book-Making Workshop for Kids (K-5th graders), 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

JUNE 6

If You Keep A Star in a Cage Art Exhibition Opening and After Party, 8 to 10 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. After Party to follow at Leonardo’s, 34 Lake St., Owego.

Depot Friday Night: The Tarps, Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Concert begins at 7 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JUNE 11

Generative Poetry Workshop, 6 to 7:30 p.m., CloudCroft Studios – Schoolhouse, 1003 Sanford Rd., Owego. Free event, registration required. For information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or call (607) 687-0785.

JUNE 13

Depot Friday Night: Donna and the Country Mystics, Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Concert begins at 7 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JUNE 16

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 20

Depot Friday Night: Little Big Band, Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Concert begins at 7 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.