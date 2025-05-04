Thousands arrive in Candor to celebrate spring; Annual Daffodil Festival met with cloudy skies and plenty of vendors

By Wendy Post —

Candor’s Daffodil Festival, held this year on April 26, has become a symbol of the arrival of spring. Started nine years ago in conjunction with Daffodil Daze, an event in its 17th year at Zamoiski Daffodil Fields in Candor, the festival welcomes vendors and guests to the ballfield in Candor for a day filled with fun, food, live music, and, of course, daffodils.

Hosted as an event for the Candor Chamber of Commerce, the event now attracts thousands and brings in over 100 vendors who sell their wares. According to Nancy King, who can be seen at the festival dressed as a daffodil each year, in the early years, when they didn’t have as many vendors, they would attract 2,000 to 3,000 throughout the day. Now, and in their ninth year, collectively, they attract upwards of 5,000 guests.

The vendors who set up for the festival were pleased with the steady flow of foot traffic. Teri Brogdale from Endicott, who was selling croc charms, said she had a great day!

And for most, the Daffodil Festival is one of their first outdoor sales events of the year, so they come prepared for the spring weather. Many brought tent weights to combat the winds that were arriving later in the day, as well as sides for their tents in the event of rain.

The weather was dry; however, the fields required a small amount of grooming and a few bales of hay.

Cheryll Berg, a director at large for the chamber, stated that the money raised through the event is donated to area nonprofits, like the Bread of Life Pantry, Sarah’s Cause, and others. With close to a dozen members and over 50 businesses that have joined, the Candor Chamber of Commerce is host to several events throughout the year, including the annual Daffodil Festival.

One chamber member in particular, however, Rita Kellogg, was at the festival in spirit only this year.

Kellogg, according to Nancy King, was the spirit of the chamber, and the daffodil festival was the inspiration behind the annual festival.

“This was her baby,” said Berg.

Kellogg also served as president of the Candor Chamber of Commerce, filling a vital role. Following her untimely death, just weeks before this year’s festival, Vice President Dick Zavatto was quick to step up and fill that role.

At her nearby farm, Side Hill Acres, where goats greet guests during farm tours throughout the year, things were a bit quieter this year. Rita’s family, however, opened up that day for farm tours, and as always, the farm store was open with soaps and more, all made from goat milk.

Over at the ballfield, signs of remembrance for Rita, a music stage named in her honor, and her overall spirit could be felt throughout the day. Over by the festival’s entrance, Rita’s granddaughter, Karissa Kellogg, set up a tent during the festival for Side Hill Acres, displaying photos of her grandmother and sharing memories throughout the day.

“She should be here with me,” said Karissa as she watched the thousands of guests arrive throughout the day.

“She loved daffodils,” said Karissa, adding, “This was her inspiration.”

