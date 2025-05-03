Emerson College student Jessamine Manchester of Spencer earns Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2024 semester

Jessamine Manchester, of Spencer, New York, was recently named to the Dean’s List at Emerson College for the Fall 2024 semester. Manchester is majoring in Comedic Arts and is a member of the Emerson College Class of 2025.

The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

