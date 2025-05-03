The ‘Sunday Scoop’ with Sebby

By Wendy Post —

Another week, another flurry of activities for Owego’s ambassador to cover, Sebby S. Truesdail. Celebrating Resurrection Day, Truesdail made his way around town, checking in on area businesses and organizations to see how their Easter was shaping up.

Sebby also had discussions with this writer to resume our blogs, possibly weekly or biweekly. An obvious first topic that Truesdail would like to highlight is Burger King, of course, but we are tossing around other topics for consideration that can be fun and exciting.

As we prepare, as a team, to tackle some of the area’s largest summertime events, like Owego’s Strawberry Festival and the Tioga County Fair, among others, Truesdail and I are ready to get out there and capture the events.

We would like your ideas for a weekly blog, and you can forward your ideas to wpost@tsweeklygroup.com. We would like to keep these fun yet informative. Won’t you join us in listening? Stay tuned!

(Sebby S. Truesdail, 25 year old Owego resident with autism and other mild-level needs, is known for his videography and photography. He encourages you to like and follow his YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/@sebbystruesdail. You can also find Sebby on Facebook and Instagram.)