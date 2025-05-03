Hartwick College Fall 2024 Dean’s List

Hartwick College congratulates 425 students who were named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List.

“Making the Dean’s List is an indication of excellence in academic work,” the college wrote in the announcement.

To qualify, students must complete at least 12 academic credits during a term with a grade point average of at least 3.50 and no incompletes.

Named are Vasilia Anastos of Endwell, Samantha Baker of Owego, Amanda Bryla of Endwell, Megan Bryla of Endwell, Braelyn Hornick of Candor, Megan Ireland of Endwell, Emily Janik of Endwell, Michael Kuchinski of Owego, William Napierala of Endwell, Sophia Palladino of Owego, Aaron J. Riegel of Owego, and Shelby Swartz of Candor. Hartwick College, recognized as The Life Balance College, is a private liberal arts and sciences institution in Oneonta, N.Y.