Tioga County Historical Society to host Grand Reopening Event

It is finally here! On Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Tioga County Historical Society will host its Grand Reopening Fundraiser at the museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. Three new exhibits will be open to the public for the reopening.

Now He Belongs to the Ages: The Lincoln Portrait, Matthew Brady, Benjamin Loring, and Tioga County in the Civil War – the exhibit in the Green Gallery follows several themes, all based around the portrait of Lincoln done in the studios of Brady in 1861 and follows the story through Lincoln’s assassination, Loring’s participation in helping the mortally wounded president, and this county’s role in the great conflict.

Farm to Fabric – A wonderful display in the Main Gallery of homespun textiles from the first part of the nineteenth century, featuring a timber frame loom, a coverlet made in 1800 and their own version of a peddler’s wagon, and much more.

Remember Earth Day: 1970-2025 – On its 55th anniversary, this exhibit in the lower-level West Gallery focuses on its history and its relevance to today and our throwaway society and its effect on climate change. A very pertinent exhibit.

Folk Art Portraiture has now been relocated to our East Gallery (the former gift shop) on the lower level.

The program opens at 6 p.m. with a few remarks. Rick Pedro will be performing from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. in the museum’s main gallery. Refreshments and food will be available on the lower level of the museum.

The museum encourages guests to walk through the building to see all of the improvements. These include replacing all the carpeting on the upper level, moving the Research Center to the upper level, stripping and polishing all the lower-level floors (first time in 13 years), moving the archival collections above the 2011 flood level, and relocating the gift shop in the upper-level hallway outside of the main exhibit rooms.

They will also have displays of the proposed additions to the rear of the building that will allow all the collections to be moved to the safety of the upper level and above the flood levels. It will cost about $2 million. This event will serve as a fundraiser for the museum.

The museum and the Tioga County Historical Society are running toward the future while preserving the past. They protect the memory and heritage of this community and are determined to find a way to protect these collections in properly protected environments with these additions, and safeguard the community’s past for future generations.

The museum is asking guests to R.S.V.P. by May 8, 2025 by emailing museum@tiogahistory.org or by calling (607) 687-2460.