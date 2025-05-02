Don’t let it rain on this parade; Owego Little League Opening Day and parade rescheduled for Saturday

By Wendy Post —

Last Saturday, plans were in place for a parade to the fields at Hyde Park for opening day ceremonies for Owego Little League, offering free baseball for kids since 1952.

But last week’s ceremonies were dampened by rain that saturated the fields, requiring a cleanup by a crew before games could be played on them again.

In a post on the Owego Little League Facebook page last Saturday, they wrote, “Even though today didn’t turn out how we wanted, there was still a lot of work put in by this group of volunteers this morning. We had to remove, fold, and store tarps, get water off the fields, and put countless bricks away that held the tarps down.”

They continued, “Words can’t express how thankful we are for you and appreciate you! YOU are one of the many things that make Owego Little League so wonderful!”

Volunteers who assisted with the cleanup included Andy Buchsbaum, Greg Card, John and Andrea Gregory, Crystal Harvey, Mike and Slade Kiczek, Liam Miller, and Joe Talbut.

With the fields now cleared, the organizers have rescheduled the opening day ceremonies, including the parade from Talcott Street to Hyde Park, for Saturday, May 3. The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the ceremony beginning at around 9 a.m. at the fields, located at the end of George Street.

As always, stay informed by following The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook. In the event that the weather forces another cancellation, we will post it promptly. You can also visit and follow Owego Little League on Facebook.