Tioga County Emergency Services Department breaks ground on new Radio Communications Tower

On Friday, April 4, Tioga County Director of Emergency Services Corinne Cornelius escorted Town of Richford Supervisor Charlie Davis, District 7 Legislator Keith Flesher, Tioga County Chair of the Legislature Martha Sauerbrey, and Tioga County Administrator Jackson D. Bailey II on an in-person site visit to the Town of Richford to celebrate the groundbreaking of the first of four new Radio Communications Towers being constructed in Tioga County.

This is a very exciting step in the improvement of public safety communication across the county and the overall improvement of interoperability with other public safety partners and agencies. Director of Emergency Services Cornelius explains, “Currently, radio transmissions can be very broken between local police, fire, and EMS to the 911 Dispatch center, which can be extremely dangerous for the responders and also delay response time to and for Tioga County citizens.”

During the week of April 1, 2025, Tioga County vendor Motorola Solutions, Inc. and their contractor, Patriot Towers, Inc., started by clearing the site location and framing up the anchor system that will hold the tower. Due to the bedrock that is close to the surface of the ground, the anchor system at the site will require large rods placed in concrete to ensure long-term stability for the tower. Over the next few weeks, the rest of the foundation will be formed, and concrete will be poured before the tower steel arrives and the tower is erected.

Tioga County Chair of the Legislature Martha Sauerbrey states, “This is a huge step forward for the Radio Communications Tower Improvement project as well as a testament to the work of the Tioga County Emergency Management Office. The Tioga County Legislature continues to fully support this project and realizes the importance of interoperability and communication between public safety agencies across the county as it relates directly to the well-being of its citizens.”

The new system is anticipated to be completed by mid-year 2026.