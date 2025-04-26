Tioga County 4-H—Making a Difference is the focus of the Candor Historical Society’s April Talk

The Candor Historical Society’s April Talk, set for April 30, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Town Hall, will be a 4-H presentation by Megan Henry.

4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, which empowers nearly six million young people nationwide to develop essential life skills and become leaders in their communities.

Delivered through the Cooperative Extension System, comprising over 100 public universities, 4-H provides hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture, and civic engagement. For more than a century, 4-H has welcomed youth from all backgrounds, offering them a supportive environment where they can learn by doing, express themselves, and take on meaningful leadership roles.

While 4-H is a national program, its impact is deeply felt at the local level. Join the Candor Historical Society to learn about the Tioga County Cornell Cooperative Extension Office, the Tioga County 4-H program, and how they are making a difference in the lives of young people right here in Tioga County.

This talk is free and open to the public. For more information about the Candor Historical Society and other programs, check out the Society’s website at candorhistoricalsociety@weebly.com.